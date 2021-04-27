Pakistan Records 4,487 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 804,939, against 699,816 recoveries and 17,329 deaths, leaving 87,794 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,487 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 43,981 tests—a positivity ratio of 10.2 percent.

Pakistan’s federal health ministry on Monday announced that the country had not yet reported any case of the “Indian” strain of the coronavirus, believed to be responsible for the tragedy unfolding in India, but noted that cases of the U.K. variant were being reported. A spokesperson clarified that the travel ban on visitors from India had been imposed as a preventive measure to prevent the Indian variant from reaching Pakistan.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 804,939 (Tests: 11,632,913)

Punjab – 293,468

Sindh – 279,272

Balochistan – 21,803

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 114,661

Islamabad – 73,804

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,272

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 16,659

Deaths – 17,329

Recoveries – 699,816

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 804,939. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 142 to 17,329. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,770 to 699,816, or 86.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 87,794 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,075 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 107 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 8,097. The province now has 293,468 confirmed cases; it reported 2,680 new infections after conducting 19,368 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.84 percent. There were 3,621 new recoveries recorded, leaving 239,290 fully recovered, and 46,081 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 279,272; it reported 727 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 11,855 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.13 percent. The province reported 6 new deaths, raising toll to 4,605, while its recoveries rose by 343 to 262,639. Overall, the province now has 12,028 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 584 new infections after conducting 6,924 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.43 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 114,661. It recorded 22 new deaths and 1,109 recoveries, raising toll to 3,156 and recoveries to 98,045. There are currently 13,460 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 21,803 with 60 new infections after conducting 480 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent. There were no deaths and 64 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 232 fatalities and 20,350 fully recovered. There are now 1,221 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 354 to 73,804 after conducting 4,423 tests; a positivity ratio of 8 percent. There were 5 deaths and 528 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 670 casualties; 60,521 recovered; and 12,613 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 319 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.39 percent; it now has 5,272 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 7 recoveries, leaving 105 fatalities and 5,050 fully recovered people. There are currently 117 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 68 to 16,659 after conducting 612 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.11 percent. There were 2 deaths and 98 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 464 fatalities and 13,921 fully recovered. It now has 2,274 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 148,497,686 people, with over 3,133,860 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 126,139,884 patients of the 148.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.