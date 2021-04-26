Pakistan Records 4,825 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 800,452, against 694,046 recoveries and 17,187 deaths, leaving 89,219 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 4,825 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 50,161 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.62 percent.

The Ministry of the Interior on Sunday issued a notification allowing all provinces and federating units to seek the aid of the Army to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of the coronavirus. In a video message, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and Islamabad would utilize Army personnel for the implementation of SOPs “as per their need.” He added that Sindh had not opted for the measure for now.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 800,452 (Tests: 11,588,932)

Punjab – 290,788

Sindh – 278,545

Balochistan – 21,743

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 114,077

Islamabad – 73,450

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,258

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 16,591

Deaths – 17,187

Recoveries – 694,046

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 800,452. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 70 to 17,187. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,234 to 694,046, or 86.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 89,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,862 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 26 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,990. The province now has 290,788 confirmed cases; it reported 2,190 new infections after conducting 19,445 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.26 percent. There were 2,014 new recoveries recorded, leaving 235,669 fully recovered, and 47,129 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 278,545; it reported 952 new infections on Monday after conducting 16,938 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.62 percent. The province reported 6 new deaths, raising toll to 4,599, while its recoveries rose by 158 to 262,296. Overall, the province now has 11,650 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 956 new infections after conducting 7,709 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 114,077. It recorded 31 new deaths and 1,421 recoveries, raising toll to 3,134 and recoveries to 96,936. There are currently 14,007 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 21,743 with 125 new infections after conducting 1,036 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.06 percent. There were no deaths and 127 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 232 fatalities and 20,286 fully recovered. There are now 1,225 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 469 to 73,450 after conducting 3,725 tests; a positivity ratio of 12.6 percent. There were 5 deaths and 402 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 665 casualties; 59,993 recovered; and 12,792 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 5 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 333 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent; it now has 5,258 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 new death and 3 recoveries, leaving 105 fatalities and 5,043 fully recovered people. There are currently 110 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 128 to 16,591 after conducting 975 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.13 percent. There was 1 death and 109 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 462 fatalities and 13,823 fully recovered. It now has 2,306 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 147,801,542 people, with over 3,122,712 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 125,352,400 patients of the 147.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.