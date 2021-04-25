Pakistan Records 5,611 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 795,627, against 689,812 recoveries and 17,117 deaths, leaving 88,698 active cases

Pakistan on Sunday reported 5,611 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 55,128 tests—a positivity ratio of 10.18 percent.

The Foreign Office on Saturday offered Pakistan’s support to neighboring India in the form of ventilators, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items to help the country overcome its ongoing second wave of the coronavirus. In a statement, spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri described it as a “gesture of solidarity,” adding that the governments could work out the modalities for quick delivery of these relief items. He also said that both countries could also explore ways to boost their cooperation in future to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 795,627 (Tests: 11,538,771)

Punjab – 288,598

Sindh – 277,593

Balochistan – 21,618

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 113,121

Islamabad – 72,981

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,253

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 16,463

Deaths – 17,117

Recoveries – 689,812

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Sunday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 795,627. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 118 to 17,117. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,324 to 689,812, or 86.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 88,698 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,826 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Sunday, authorities reported 67 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,964. The province now has 288,598 confirmed cases; it reported 3,056 new infections after conducting 28,207 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.83 percent. There were 1,520 new recoveries recorded, leaving 233,655 fully recovered, and 46,979 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 277,593; it reported 923 new infections on Sunday after conducting 12,104 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.62 percent. The province reported 6 new deaths, raising toll to 4,593, while its recoveries rose by 267 to 262,138. Overall, the province now has 10,862 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 981 new infections after conducting 7,848 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 113,121. It recorded 37 new deaths and 840 recoveries, raising toll to 3,103 and recoveries to 95,515. There are currently 14,503 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Sunday raised its confirmed cases to 21,618 with 141 new infections after conducting 1,229 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.47 percent. There were 2 deaths and 54 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 232 fatalities and 20,159 fully recovered. There are now 1,227 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Sunday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 368 to 72,981 after conducting 4,171 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.82 percent. There were 3 deaths and 511 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 660 casualties; 59,591 recovered; and 12,730 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday recorded 6 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 386 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.59 percent; it now has 5,253 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 7 recoveries, leaving 104 fatalities and 5,040 fully recovered people. There are currently 109 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 136 to 16,463 after conducting 1,183 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.5 percent. There were 3 deaths and 125 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 461 fatalities and 13,714 fully recovered. It now has 2,288 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 147,071,694 people, with over 3,112,955 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 124,710,978 patients of the 147.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.