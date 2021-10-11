Pakistan Reports 1,004 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,258,959, against 1,188,562 recoveries and 28,134 deaths, leaving 42,263 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,004 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 43,389 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent.

With the resumption of normal classes at all educational institutions nationwide, the Federal Directorate of Education has issued a notification saying that Saturdays would be reserved as “Vaccination Day” to ensure all eligible age groups could be inoculated against the coronavirus. According to the notification, all heads of institutions are required to submit certificates of all their teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as all students 12-and-over, verifying their vaccination status. It said that mobile vaccination teams would visit all institutions where students aged 12 and above were enrolled to facilitate their inoculations.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,258,959 (Tests: 19,911,021)

Punjab – 436,197

Sindh – 462,859

Balochistan – 33,076

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 175,974

Islamabad – 106,153

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,350

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,350

Deaths – 28,134

Recoveries – 1,188,562

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,258,959. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 28 to 28,134. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,254 to 1,188,562, or 94.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 42,263 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,473 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,785. The province now has 436,197 confirmed cases; it reported 315 new infections after administering 18,324 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There were 656 new recoveries recorded, leaving 409,799 fully recovered, and 13,613 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 462,859; it reported 393 new infections on Monday after conducting 10,483 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.7 percent. The province reported 13 deaths, raising toll to 7,497, while it reported 273 new recoveries, achieving 433,057 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,305 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 239 new cases after administering 10,528 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 175,974. It recorded 9 new deaths and 174 recoveries, raising toll to 5,645 and recoveries to 166,605. There are currently 3,724 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 33,076 with 4 new infections after administering 570 tests; a positivity ratio of 0.7 percent. There were no deaths and 15 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 350 fatalities and 32,549 fully recovered. There are now 177 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 40 to 106,153 after conducting 2,712 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There was 1 death and 105 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 932 casualties; 103,210 recovered; and 2,011 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday reported 2 new cases after administering 420 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.48 percent; it currently has 10,350 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,042 fully recovered people; and 122 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 11 to 34,350 after conducting 352 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.1 percent. There were no deaths and 24 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 739 fatalities and 33,300 fully recovered. It now has 311 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 238,652,913 people, with over 4,867,295 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 215,856,030 patients of the 238.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.