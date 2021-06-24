Pakistan Reports 1,097 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 951,865, against 896,821 recoveries and 22,108 deaths, leaving 32,936 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,097 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,124 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent.

The Pakistani government has announced it will expand its partnership with Facebook to encourage coronavirus vaccination and counter online misinformation about the pandemic. In collaboration with the Information Ministry and Health Ministry, Facebook has provided reliable information regarding coronavirus prevention and vaccination throughout the pandemic thus far, said Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan. “We reached 76 percent of our target population through social media messaging campaigns,” he told Gulf News.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 951,865. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 35 to 22,108. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,131 to 896,821, or 94.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 32,936 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,084 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 16 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,688. The province now has 345,449 confirmed cases; it reported 198 new infections after conducting 17,761 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.11 percent. There were 252 new recoveries recorded, leaving 325,486 fully recovered, and 9,275 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 333,798; it reported 604 new infections on Thursday after administering 12,782 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent. The province reported 10 deaths, raising toll to 5,368, while its recoveries rose by 501 to 309,070. Overall, the province now has 19,360 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 123 new infections after conducting 9,910 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.24 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 137,370. It recorded 9 new deaths and 244 recoveries, raising toll to 4,289 and recoveries to 131,142. There are currently 1,939 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 26,845 with 69 new infections after administering 768 tests for a positivity ratio of 8.9 percent. There were no deaths and 46 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 303 fatalities and 25,770 fully recovered. There are now 772 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 39 to 82,470 after conducting 3,906 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.99 percent. There were no deaths and 34 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 775 casualties; 80,658 recovered; and 1,037 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 367 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent; it now has 5,869 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 17 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,627 fully recovered people. There are currently 131 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 45 to 20,064 after administering 630 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.14 percent. There were no deaths and 37 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 574 fatalities and 19,068 fully recovered. It now has 422 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 180,370,125 people, with over 3,907,574 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 165,094,599 patients of the 180.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.