Pakistan Reports 1,277 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 959,685, against 905,430 recoveries and 22,345 deaths, leaving 31,910 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 1,277 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,941 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.72 percent.

The U.A.E. on Thursday barred its citizens from traveling to countries whose citizens are banned from entering it in a bid to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its citizens were barred from traveling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria. It said diplomatic missions in the listed countries, emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and authorized business and technical delegates are exempt from this.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 959,685. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 24 to 22,345. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,110 to 905,430, or 94.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 31,910 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,863 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 6 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,761. The province now has 346,454 confirmed cases; it reported 153 new infections after conducting 19,157 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.8 percent. There were 254 new recoveries recorded, leaving 327,422 fully recovered, and 8,271 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 338,387; it reported 713 new infections on Friday after administering 13,935 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.1 percent. The province reported 14 deaths, raising toll to 5,478, while its recoveries rose by 640 to 313,376. Overall, the province now has 19,533 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 111 new infections after conducting 9,555 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 138,179. It recorded 4 new deaths and 84 recoveries, raising toll to 4,324 and recoveries to 132,333. There are currently 1,522 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 27,242 with 64 new infections after conducting 962 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent. There were no deaths and 71 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 309 fatalities and 26,241 fully recovered. There are now 692 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 73 to 82,779 after conducting 1,956 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.73 percent. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 779 casualties; 80,978 recovered; and 1,022 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 101 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 676 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.9 percent; it now has 6,239 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 13 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,748 fully recovered people. There are currently 380 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 62 to 20,405 after administering 700 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.86 percent. There were no deaths and 25 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 583 fatalities and 19,332 fully recovered. It now has 490 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 183,427,884 people, with over 3,971,594 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 167,936,124 patients of the 183.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.