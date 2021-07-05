Pakistan Reports 1,347 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 963,660, against 907,934 recoveries and 22,427 deaths, leaving 33,299 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,347 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 45,245 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.98 percent.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Sunday issued guidelines for Eidul Azha to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and directed authorities concerned to ensure that cattle markets are established outside city limits; SOPs, including mask compliance are strictly enforced; traders and staff at markets are fully vaccinated; the online purchase of sacrificial animals is encouraged; provide sanitizers at all entrances and exits; and prevent large groups from entering the cattle markets at the same time.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 963,660 (Tests: 14,778,275)

Punjab – 346,852

Sindh – 340,902

Balochistan – 27,419

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 138,533

Islamabad – 82,969

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,427

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,558

Deaths – 22,427

Recoveries – 907,934

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 963,660. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 19 to 22,427. At the same time, recoveries increased by 650 to 907,934, or 94.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 33,299 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,894 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,776. The province now has 346,852 confirmed cases; it reported 124 new infections after conducting 15,247 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.81 percent. There were 223 new recoveries recorded, leaving 327,976 fully recovered, and 8,100 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 340,902; it reported 940 new infections on Monday after administering 16,516 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.7 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising toll to 5,520, while its recoveries rose by 157 to 314,596. Overall, the province now has 20,786 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 112 new infections after conducting 10,225 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.09 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 138,533. It recorded 4 new deaths and 124 recoveries, raising toll to 4,340 and recoveries to 132,618. There are currently 1,575 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 27,419 with 32 new infections after conducting 672 tests for a positivity ratio of 4.76 percent. There were no deaths and 82 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 312 fatalities and 26,413 fully recovered. There are now 694 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 53 to 82,969 after conducting 1,771 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.99 percent. There was 1 death and 28 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 780 casualties; 81,072 recovered; and 1,117 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 293 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.3 percent; it now has 6,427 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 11 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,835 fully recovered people. There are currently 481 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 53 to 20,558 after administering 521 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.2 percent. There were 2 deaths and 25 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 588 fatalities and 19,424 fully recovered. It now has 546 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 184,567,307 people, with over 3,993,511 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 168,918,501 patients of the 184.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.