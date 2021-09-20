Pakistan Reports 2,167 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,226,008, against 1,135,038 recoveries and 27,246 deaths, leaving 63,724 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 2,167 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,348 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent.

The Ministry of National Health Services has admitted that the pace of vaccination for adolescents has been fairly slow thus far; the National Command and Operation Center allowed teenagers aged 15-17 years old to get vaccinated from Sept. 3. Talking to local media, a spokesman said that authorities had received a new shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine—the only vaccine approved for use in adolescents—and this should help expedite the vaccination rate in the coming week.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,226,008 (Tests: 18,903,808)

Punjab – 422,790

Sindh – 450,787

Balochistan – 32,769

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 171,388

Islamabad – 104,242

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,245

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,787

Deaths – 27,246

Recoveries – 1,135,038

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,226,008. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 40 to 27,246. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,312 to 1,135,038, or 92.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 63,724 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,840 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 11 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,407. The province now has 422,790 confirmed cases; it reported 990 new infections after conducting 18,455 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent. There were 1,254 new recoveries recorded, leaving 387,899 fully recovered, and 22,484 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 450,787; it reported 661 new infections on Monday after administering 17,117 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent. The province reported 12 deaths, raising toll to 7,270, while its recoveries rose by 297 to 413,756. Overall, the province now has 29,761 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 316 new cases after conducting 10,648 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.97 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 171,388. It recorded 17 new deaths and 388 recoveries, raising toll to 5,412 and recoveries to 158,901. There are currently 7,075 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 32,769 with 12 new infections after conducting 700 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There were no deaths and 14 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 344 fatalities and 32,096 fully recovered. There are now 329 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 128 to 104,242 after conducting 3,312 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent. There were no deaths and 231 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 902 casualties; 100,511 recovered; and 2,829 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday reported 5 new cases after conducting 270 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent; it currently has 10,245 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 18 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities; 9,859 fully recovered people; and 204 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 55 to 33,787 after administering 846 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.5 percent. There were no deaths and 110 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 729 fatalities and 32,016 fully recovered. It now has 1,042 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 229,293,200 people, with over 4,705,498 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 205,931,963 patients of the 229.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.