Pakistan Reports 2,333 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,230,238, against 1,140,917 recoveries and 27,374 deaths, leaving 61,947 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,333 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,139 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center on Tuesday announced that it had decided to lift all additional restrictions that had been imposed in high-risk districts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa—Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sargodha, Bannu—due to a visible decline in the transmission of COVID-19. Nationwide restrictions, however, would continue with all trade and business activities to end at 10 p.m. daily and to observe one “closed” day every week. Similarly, indoor dining would be allowed for fully vaccinated citizens with 50 percent capacity and offices would be allowed to resume 100 percent attendance.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,230,238 (Tests: 19,001,178)

Punjab – 424,701

Sindh – 452,267

Balochistan – 32,796

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 171,874

Islamabad – 104,472

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,264

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,864

Deaths – 27,374

Recoveries – 1,140,917

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,230,238. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 47 to 27,374. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,261 to 1,140,917, or 92.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 61,947 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,641 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 21 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,470. The province now has 424,701 confirmed cases; it reported 1,031 new infections after conducting 18,245 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent. There were 1,603 new recoveries recorded, leaving 390,863 fully recovered, and 21,368 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 452,267; it reported 819 new infections on Wednesday after administering 15,764 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 7,295, while its recoveries rose by 709 to 414,979. Overall, the province now has 29,993 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 285 new cases after conducting 9,845 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.9 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 171,874. It recorded 18 new deaths and 671 recoveries, raising toll to 5,444 and recoveries to 159,865. There are currently 6,565 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,796 with 24 new infections after conducting 1,702 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There was 1 death and 24 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 345 fatalities and 32,191 fully recovered. There are now 260 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 124 to 104,472 after conducting 4,368 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent. There was 1 death and 152 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 905 casualties; 100,940 recovered; and 2,627 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday reported 7 new cases after conducting 477 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent; it currently has 10,264 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 19 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities; 9,892 fully recovered people; and 190 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 43 to 33,864 after administering 738 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.8 percent. There were no deaths and 83 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 733 fatalities and 32,187 fully recovered. It now has 944 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 230,319,299 people, with over 4,722,782 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 207,060,329 patients of the 230.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.