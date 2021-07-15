Pakistan Reports 2,545 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 981,392, against 916,373 recoveries and 22,689 deaths, leaving 42,330 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 2,545 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 48,910 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent.

The government of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday imposed a 10-day restriction on tourist destinations in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus. In a statement, authorities said the restrictions would span July 19-29 and all tourism-related activities would be banned during this timeframe. Meanwhile, the Sindh government re-imposed mobility restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining and closure of educational institutions, due to the rapid surge in confirmed infections in the province, particularly in capital Karachi.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 981,392 (Tests: 15,248,785)

Punjab – 349,111

Sindh – 351,006

Balochistan – 28,588

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 139,960

Islamabad – 84,083

Gilgit-Baltistan – 7,163

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 21,481

Deaths – 22,689

Recoveries – 916,373

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 981,392. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 47 to 22,689. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,030 to 916,373, or 93.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 42,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,336 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,852. The province now has 349,111 confirmed cases; it reported 386 new infections after conducting 17,325 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.23 percent. There were 191 new recoveries recorded, leaving 329,203 fully recovered, and 9,056 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 351,006; it reported 1,420 new infections on Thursday after administering 16,528 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.6 percent. The province reported 26 deaths, raising toll to 5,647, while its recoveries rose by 420 to 318,796. Overall, the province now has 26,563 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 250 new infections after conducting 9,915 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.52 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 139,960. It recorded 6 new deaths and 214 recoveries, raising toll to 4,377 and recoveries to 133,736. There are currently 1,847 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 28,588 with 154 new infections after conducting 1,592 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.7 percent. There were no deaths and 84 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 317 fatalities and 27,032 fully recovered. There are now 1,239 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 127 to 84,083 after conducting 2,043 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.22 percent. There was 1 death and 57 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 787 casualties; 81,508 recovered; and 1,788 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 119 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 721 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.5 percent; it now has 7,163 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 18 recoveries, leaving 113 fatalities and 6,273 fully recovered people. There are currently 777 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 89 to 21,481 after administering 786 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.3 percent. There was 1 death and 46 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 596 fatalities and 19,825 fully recovered. It now has 1,060 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 189,178,283 people, with over 4,074,555 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 172,805,144 patients of the 189.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.