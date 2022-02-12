Pakistan Reports 3,019 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,480,592, against 1,370,693 recoveries and 29,731 deaths, leaving 80,168 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 3,019 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 56,260 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Friday informed that the Omicron-driven fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic had started to decline in Pakistan since Feb. 10, including patients requiring hospitalization and critical care. Chairing a meeting on the anti-coronavirus measures taken by the government, he was told that the government’s measures to ensure strict implementation of preventative measures had led to this decline, with officials noting that the number of patients receiving intensive care after being diagnosed with the Omicron variant was 71% less than the previous wave of the pandemic.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,480,592. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 44 to 29,731. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,175 to 1,370,693, or 92.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 80,168 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,640 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,335. The province now has 494,238 confirmed cases; it reported 760 new infections after administering 20,981 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent. There were 1,698 new recoveries recorded, leaving 468,984 fully recovered, and 11,919 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 556,772; it reported 852 new infections on Saturday after conducting 13,866 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.14 percent. The province reported 13 deaths and 934 recoveries, leaving 7,971 deaths and 503,880 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 44,921 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 997 new cases after administering 13,557 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.35 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 208,817. It recorded 16 new deaths and 849 recoveries, raising toll to 6,103 and recoveries to 189,315. There are currently 13,399 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,017, reporting 31 new infections after conducting 682 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.5 percent. There was 1 death and 83 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 371 fatalities and 34,324 fully recovered. There are now 322 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 132,892, reporting 181 new cases after conducting 5,537 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. There was 1 death and 1,245 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 996 casualties; 124,231 recovered; and 7,665 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 42 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 465 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.03 percent; it currently has 11,116 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 29 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,537 fully recovered people; and 390 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,172 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.3 percent, raising confirmed cases to 41,740. There were no deaths and 337 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 766 fatalities and 39,422 fully recovered. It now has 1,552 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 408,921,840 people, with over 5,820,715 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 328,801,168 patients of the 408.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.