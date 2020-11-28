Pakistan Reports 3,045 COVID Infections in 24 Hours

Confirmed cases rise to 392,356 against 337,553 recoveries and 7,942 deaths, leaving 46,861 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday recorded 3,045 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 48,223 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.49 percent.

Seven players of the national cricket squad have tested positive for COVID-19 while on tour in New Zealand. According to the New Zealand Health Ministry, the seven—whose identities have yet to be disclosed—tested positive during “routine testing.” The team has temporarily been barred from training, with health officials set to reconsider the ban next week.

Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, but has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 74,407, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 392,356 (Tests: 5,435,139)

Punjab – 117,898

Sindh – 170,206

Balochistan – 17,046

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 46,604

Islamabad – 29,427

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,619

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 6,556

Deaths – 7,942

Recoveries – 337,553

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 392,356. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 45 to 7,942. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,672 to 337,553, or 86 percent of total infections. There are currently 46,861 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 2,172 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 15 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 2,960. The province now has 117,898 confirmed cases; it reported 738 new infections after conducting 21,515 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.43 percent. There were 98 new recoveries recorded, leaving 98,289 fully recovered, and 16,649 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 170,206; it reported 1,423 new infections on Saturday after conducting 12,226 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.64 percent. The province reported 12 new deaths, raising toll to 2,897, while its recoveries rose by 802 to 149,115. Overall, the province now has 18,194 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 323 new infections after conducting 5,531 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.84 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 46,604. It recorded 9 new deaths, raising toll to 1,355, while its recoveries have risen by 277 to 41,477. There are currently 3,772 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 17,046 with 38 new infections after conducting 706 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.38 percent. There were no deaths and 30 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 165 fatalities and 16,244 fully recovered. There are now 637 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 447 to 29,427 after conducting 7,446 tests; a positivity ratio of 6 percent. There were 2 deaths and 334 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 307 casualties; 23,092 recovered; and 6,028 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday increased by 21 to 4,619 after conducting 295 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.12 percent. The region reported 1 new death and 28 recoveries, leaving 97 fatalities and 4,347 fully recovered people. There are currently 175 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 55 to 6,556 after conducting 504 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.91 percent. There were 103 recoveries and 6 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 161 fatalities and 4,989 fully recovered. It now has 1,406 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 61,988,071 people, with over 1,449,114 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 42,788,667 patients of the 61.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.