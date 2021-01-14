Pakistan Reports 3,097 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 511,921 against 467,234 recoveries and 10,818 deaths, leaving 33,869 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 3,097 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 41,574 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.45 percent.

Pakistan’s ambassador to China Moinul Haque visited the headquarters of CanSino Biologics on Wednesday, meeting company co-founder and CEO Yu Xuefeng. During their meeting, the two expressed satisfaction at the Stage III clinical trials of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan, and agreed that with the trial nearly finished, measures for regulatory compliance in line with laws and regulations would be initiated to ensure timely procurement and inoculations.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 57,531, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 511,921 (Tests: 7,243,650)

Punjab – 147,292

Sindh – 230,718

Balochistan – 18,488

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 62,377

Islamabad – 39,624

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,882

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,540

Deaths – 10,818

Recoveries – 467,234

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 511,921. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 46 to 10,818. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,284 to 467,234, or 91.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 33,869 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,410 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 25 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,348. The province now has 147,292 confirmed cases; it reported 767 new infections after conducting 14,411 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.32 percent. There were 913 new recoveries recorded, leaving 131,825 fully recovered, and 11,119 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 230,718; it reported 1,769 new infections on Thursday after conducting 14,519 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.18 percent. The province reported 14 new deaths, raising toll to 3,744, while its recoveries rose by 888 to 210,127. Overall, the province now has 16,847 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 359 new infections after conducting 6,207 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.78 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 62,377. It recorded 4 new deaths, raising toll to 1,752, while its recoveries have risen by 286 to 57,313. There are currently 3,312 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 18,488 with 21 new infections after conducting 555 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.78 percent. There were no deaths and 24 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 188 fatalities and 18,002 fully recovered. There are now 298 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 162 to 39,624 after conducting 5,264 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.07 percent. There were 2 deaths and 151 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 449 casualties; 37,200 recovered; and 1,975 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 380 tests; it now has 4,882 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 2 recoveries, leaving 101 fatalities and 4,746 fully recovered people. There are currently 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 19 to 8,540 after conducting 238 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.98 percent. There was 1 death and 20 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 236 fatalities and 8,021 fully recovered. It now has 283 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 92,775,578 people, with over 1,986,842 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 66,292,936 patients of the 92.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.