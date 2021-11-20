Pakistan Reports 319 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,281,559, against 1,230,425 recoveries and 28,655 deaths, leaving 22,479 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 319 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 39,200 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.81 percent.

Austria, where two-thirds of its population is fully vaccinated, has announced a nationwide lockdown for 20 days to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. This, say health experts, should be a warning for nations like Pakistan. Currently, around a fifth of Pakistan’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with booster shots restricted to those who can afford them or require them for travel. Authorities must remain vigilant about any uptick in hospitalizations and take preventative measures—if required—to avoid a potential fifth wave of the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,281,559 (Tests: 21,604,940)

Punjab – 442,353

Sindh – 473,918

Balochistan – 33,432

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,473

Islamabad – 107,447

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,406

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,530

Deaths – 28,655

Recoveries – 1,230,425

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,281,559. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 28,655. At the same time, recoveries increased by 331 to 1,230,425, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,479 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,077 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,994. The province now has 442,353 confirmed cases; it reported 85 new infections after administering 14,637 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.58 percent. There were 109 new recoveries recorded, leaving 422,186 fully recovered, and 7,173 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 473,918; it reported 151 new infections on Saturday after conducting 10,529 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,611, and 129 new recoveries, achieving 452,750 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,557 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 52 new cases after administering 8,420 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,473. It recorded 2 new deaths and 50 recoveries, raising toll to 5,814 and achieving recoveries of 172,359. There are currently 1,300 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,432, reporting 7 new infections after conducting 867 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.81 percent. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,990 fully recovered. There are now 84 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 20 to 107,447 after conducting 4,382 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.46 percent. There was 1 death and 31 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 951 casualties; 106,192 recovered; and 304 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 239 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.42 percent; it currently has 10,406 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,198 fully recovered people; and 22 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 126 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.38 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,750 fully recovered. It now has 39 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 256,965,984 people, with over 5,155,607 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 231,995,277 patients of the 256.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.