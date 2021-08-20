Pakistan Reports 3,239 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,116,886, against 1,002,430 recoveries and 24,783 deaths, leaving 89,673 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 3,239 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,982 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.2 percent.

The Kuwaiti government on Wednesday announced that it was resuming commercial flights to six countries, including Pakistan and India, subject to preventative measures identified by the country’s ministerial coronavirus emergency committee. In May, Kuwait had banned flights and banned entry to travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka “until further notice” due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in those countries.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,116,886 (Tests: 17,115,272)

Punjab – 377,208

Sindh – 417,439

Balochistan – 31,755

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 155,153

Islamabad – 95,491

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,526

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 30,314

Deaths – 24,783

Recoveries – 1,002,430

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,116,886. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 70 to 24,783. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,027 to 1,002,430, or 89.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 89,673 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,893 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,479. The province now has 377,208 confirmed cases; it reported 956 new infections after conducting 20,345 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent. There were 763 new recoveries recorded, leaving 342,935 fully recovered, and 22,794 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 417,439; it reported 1,209 new infections on Friday after administering 15,534 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent. The province reported 27 deaths, raising toll to 6,556, while its recoveries rose by 1,261 to 363,149. Overall, the province now has 47,734 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 547 new cases after conducting 10,065 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 155,153. It recorded 16 new deaths and 300 recoveries, raising toll to 4,730 and recoveries to 143,176. There are currently 7,247 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 31,755 with 29 new infections after conducting 667 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.3 percent. There were no deaths and 73 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 335 fatalities and 30,806 fully recovered. There are now 614 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 295 to 95,491 after conducting 4,363 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent. There were 3 deaths and 362 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 842 casualties; 89,062 recovered; and 5,587 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday submitted no new information about its testing or confirmed infections. It currently has 9,526 confirmed cases; 169 fatalities; 8,465 fully recovered people; and 892 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 203 to 30,314 after administering 1,008 tests, a positivity ratio of 20.1 percent. There were no deaths and 268 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 672 fatalities and 24,837 fully recovered. It now has 4,805 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 210,854,907 people, with over 4,417,603 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 188,795,923 patients of the 210.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.