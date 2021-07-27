Pakistan Reports 3,262 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,011,708, against 928,722 recoveries and 23,087 deaths, leaving 59,899 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,262 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,412 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent.

“Alarming 3,752 new COVID patients yesterday,” President Arif Alvi warned in a Twitter posting on Monday. “Get serious people of Pakistan. Cases have shot up post-Eid. I was expecting and warning about it as I saw carelessness in streets, bazaars, weddings and mosques. Let’s put our act together. Follow SOPs Wash hands, Mask and Social Distance,” he added. Meanwhile, a second consignment of 3 million doses of the Modern coronavirus vaccine, donated by the U.S., arrived in Pakistan, bringing to 5.5 million the total doses donated by Washington to Islamabad.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,011,708 (Tests: 15,766,473)

Punjab – 353,695

Sindh – 369,245

Balochistan – 29,681

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 142,139

Islamabad – 85,947

Gilgit-Baltistan – 7,798

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 23,203

Deaths – 23,087

Recoveries – 928,722

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,011,708. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 39 to 23,087. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,123 to 928,722, or 91.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 59,899 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,722 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 20 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,964. The province now has 353,695 confirmed cases; it reported 457 new infections after conducting 18,432 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent. There were 33 new recoveries recorded, leaving 331,222 fully recovered, and 11,509 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 369,245; it reported 2,153 new infections on Tuesday after administering 16,975 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.7 percent. The province reported 7 deaths, raising toll to 5,840, while its recoveries rose by 621 to 324,206. Overall, the province now has 39,199 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 214 new cases after conducting 7,802 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 142,139. It recorded 3 new deaths and 144 recoveries, raising toll to 4,423 and recoveries to 135,106. There are currently 2,610 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 29,681 with 110 new infections after conducting 2,393 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. There was 1 death and 154 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 326 fatalities and 28,029 fully recovered. There are now 1,326 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 167 to 85,947 after conducting 2,390 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.99 percent. There was 3 deaths and 93 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 796 casualties; 82,721 recovered; and 2,430 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 727 tests, a positivity ratio of 7 percent; it now has 7,798 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 death and 17 recoveries, leaving 124 fatalities and 6,962 fully recovered people. There are currently 712 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 110 to 23,203 after administering 693 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.9 percent. There were 4 deaths and 61 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 614 fatalities and 20,476 fully recovered. It now has 2,113 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 195,384,882 people, with over 4,183,291 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 177,223,145 patients of the 195.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.