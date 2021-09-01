Pakistan Reports 3,559 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,163,688, against 1,043,898 recoveries and 25,889 deaths, leaving 93,901 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 3,559 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 53,637 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan will soon meet with the United Kingdom’s chief medical scientist to discuss Pakistan’s coronavirus testing mechanism in a bid to get the country removed from Britain’s travel red-list. The red-list status requires all passengers from the designated country to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine in a government-designated hotel at own cost. It has provoked outrage among British-Pakistanis, who say the high costs involved have effectively barred them from traveling. According to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the government is trying to get the red list status removed to facilitate Pakistani families suffering due to it.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,163,688. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 101 to 25,889. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,140 to 1,043,898, or 89.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 93,901 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,690 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 39 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,915. The province now has 394,738 confirmed cases; it reported 1,602 new infections after conducting 23,379 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent. There were 1,665 new recoveries recorded, leaving 357,121 fully recovered, and 25,702 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 432,637; it reported 991 new infections on Wednesday after administering 10,900 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.1 percent. The province reported 35 deaths, raising toll to 6,910, while its recoveries rose by 1,242 to 375,012. Overall, the province now has 50,715 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 549 new cases after conducting 10,755 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.1 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 162,402. It recorded 25 new deaths and 692 recoveries, raising toll to 4,988 and recoveries to 149,670. There are currently 7,744 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,248 with 18 new infections after conducting 1,853 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.97 percent. There was 1 death and 14 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 339 fatalities and 31,428 fully recovered. There are now 481 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 253 to 99,516 after conducting 4,740 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent. There were no deaths and 183 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 866 casualties; 92,605 recovered; and 6,045 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday reported 13 new cases after administering 704 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent. It currently has 9,919 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 90 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 173 fatalities; 9,390 fully recovered people; and 356 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 133 to 32,228 after administering 1,306 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.2 percent. There was 1 death and 254 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 698 fatalities and 28,672 fully recovered. It now has 2,858 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 218,557,003 people, with over 4,533,955 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 195,392,809 patients of the 218.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.