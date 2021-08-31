Pakistan Reports 3,838 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,160,119, against 1,039,758 recoveries and 25,788 deaths, leaving 94,573 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,838 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,112 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.4 percent.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday emphasized that vaccination against the coronavirus was the only way to end the pandemic. Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, she said citizens had no excuse to avoid inoculations anymore, adding that there were hundreds of vaccination centers operating across the province and the government was also facilitating people with a door-to-door vaccination campaign. In a separate TV appearance, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Younis confirmed that residents of the provincial capital would be barred from purchasing petrol from Sept. 1 if they were not vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,160,119 (Tests: 17,756,332)

Punjab – 393,136

Sindh – 431,636

Balochistan – 32,230

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 161,853

Islamabad – 99,263

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,906

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 32,095

Deaths – 25,788

Recoveries – 1,039,758

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,160,119. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 118 to 25,788. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,837 to 1,039,758, or 89.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 94,573 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,542 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 53 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,876. The province now has 393,136 confirmed cases; it reported 1,839 new infections after conducting 22,917 tests, a positivity ratio of 8 percent. There were 1,185 new recoveries recorded, leaving 355,456 fully recovered, and 25,804 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 431,636; it reported 1,042 new infections on Tuesday after administering 13,644 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.6 percent. The province reported 41 deaths, raising toll to 6,875, while its recoveries rose by 788 to 373,770. Overall, the province now has 50,991 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 472 new cases after conducting 8,547 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 161,853. It recorded 19 new deaths and 437 recoveries, raising toll to 4,963 and recoveries to 148,978. There are currently 7,912 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,230 with 30 new infections after conducting 922 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. There were no deaths and 81 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 338 fatalities and 31,414 fully recovered. There are now 478 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 312 to 99,263 after conducting 4,701 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent. There were 3 deaths and 177 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 866 casualties; 92,422 recovered; and 5,975 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday reported 36 new cases after administering 719 tests, a positivity ratio of 5 percent. It currently has 9,906 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 18 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 173 fatalities; 9,300 fully recovered people; and 433 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 107 to 32,095 after administering 662 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.2 percent. There were 2 deaths and 151 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 697 fatalities and 28,418 fully recovered. It now has 2,980 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 217,914,903 people, with over 4,523,984 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 194,795,977 patients of the 217.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.