Pakistan Reports 3,884 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,075,504, against 967,073 recoveries and 24,004 deaths, leaving 84,427 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,884 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,506 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday decided to bar unvaccinated people from traveling on trains from Oct. 1, and also urged provincial governments to ensure that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed during Muharram processions to curb the spread of coronavirus. Separately, the U.S. Agency for International Development has donated over 1 million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test kits to Pakistan, with a senior official saying this would help the country’s quick surveillance and diagnosis to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,075,504 (Tests: 16,551,440)

Punjab – 365,824

Sindh – 401,790

Balochistan – 31,234

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 149,056

Islamabad – 91,217

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,876

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 27,507

Deaths – 24,004

Recoveries – 967,073

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,075,504. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 86 to 24,004. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,669 to 967,073, or 89.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 84,427 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,530 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 38 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,239. The province now has 365,824 confirmed cases; it reported 1,144 new infections after conducting 19,303 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. There were 548 new recoveries recorded, leaving 336,078 fully recovered, and 18,507 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 401,790; it reported 1,390 new infections on Tuesday after administering 13,044 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.6 percent. The province reported 20 deaths, raising toll to 6,235, while its recoveries rose by 1,043 to 347,459. Overall, the province now has 48,096 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 437 new cases after conducting 9,159 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.8 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 149,056. It recorded 14 new deaths and 220 recoveries, raising toll to 4,570 and recoveries to 138,126. There are currently 6,360 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 31,234 with 57 new infections after conducting 1,301 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. There was 1 death and 270 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 332 fatalities and 29,712 fully recovered. There are now 1,190 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 557 to 91,217 after conducting 5,216 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.7 percent. There were 5 deaths and 309 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 821 casualties; 85,365 recovered; and 5,031 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 80 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 621 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.9 percent; it now has 8,876 confirmed cases. The region reported 4 deaths and 114 recoveries, leaving 157 fatalities and 7,845 fully recovered people. There are currently 874 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 219 to 27,507 after administering 862 tests, a positivity ratio of 25.4 percent. There were 4 deaths and 165 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 650 fatalities and 22,488 fully recovered. It now has 4,369 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 204,151,650 people, with over 4,316,303 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 183,346,476 patients of the 204.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.