Pakistan Reports 4,075 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,131,659, against 1,015,519 recoveries and 25,094 deaths, leaving 91,046 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,075 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 59,943 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent.

The Sindh government on Monday issued a notification directing all district officers to develop a plan to vaccinate beggars of the province against the novel coronavirus. According to the Sindh Health Department, there are approximately 70,000 beggars in Karachi alone, many of whom lack CNICs, making it difficult for them to get vaccinated. It said that once a final plan had been approved, beggars would be vaccinated with a single-dose vaccine to ensure the maximum number could be accommodated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,131,659 (Tests: 17,336,393)

Punjab – 382,332

Sindh – 422,418

Balochistan – 31,865

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 157,721

Islamabad – 96,771

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,687

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 30,865

Deaths – 25,094

Recoveries – 1,015,519

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,131,659. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 91 to 25,094. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,857 to 1,015,519, or 89.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 91,046 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,513 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 48 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,605. The province now has 382,332 confirmed cases; it reported 1,488 new infections after conducting 21,217 tests, a positivity ratio of 7 percent. There were 821 new recoveries recorded, leaving 346,683 fully recovered, and 24,044 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 422,418; it reported 1,463 new infections on Tuesday after administering 18,495 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.9 percent. The province reported 15 deaths, raising toll to 6,627, while its recoveries rose by 766 to 367,241. Overall, the province now has 48,550 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 573 new cases after conducting 10,003 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 157,721. It recorded 22 new deaths and 451 recoveries, raising toll to 4,819 and recoveries to 145,144. There are currently 7,758 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 31,865 with 20 new infections after conducting 3,413 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.58 percent. There was 1 death and 58 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 336 fatalities and 31,046 fully recovered. There are now 483 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 381 to 96,771 after conducting 5,436 tests, a positivity ratio of 7 percent. There were no deaths and 299 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 852 casualties; 90,234 recovered; and 5,685 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday reported 31 new cases after administering 602 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.1 percent. It currently has 9,687 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths and 66 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 170 fatalities; 8,894 fully recovered people; and 623 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 119 to 30,865 after administering 777 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.3 percent. There were 5 deaths and 396 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 685 fatalities and 26,277 fully recovered. It now has 3,903 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 213,321,436 people, with over 4,453,954 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 190,872,179 patients of the 213.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.