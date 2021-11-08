Pakistan Reports 449 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,277,160, against 1,225,880 recoveries and 28,547 deaths, leaving 22,733 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 449 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 41,709 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.08 percent.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday laid part of the blame for the current bout of rampant inflation of essential commodities on the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a rally in Peshawar, he claimed the PTI-led government was aware of the impact the price hike was having on the public and was taking all possible steps to provide relief to the masses.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,277,160 (Tests: 21,143,023)

Punjab – 441,176

Sindh – 471,963

Balochistan – 33,338

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,643

Islamabad – 107,151

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,394

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,495

Deaths – 28,547

Recoveries – 1,225,880

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,277,160. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 28,547. At the same time, recoveries increased by 517 to 1,225,880, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,733 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,235 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,949. The province now has 441,176 confirmed cases; it reported 125 new infections after administering 15,285 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.82 percent. There were 147 new recoveries recorded, leaving 420,463 fully recovered, and 7,764 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 471,963; it reported 230 new infections on Monday after conducting 14,001 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.64 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,596, and 250 new recoveries, achieving 451,327 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,040 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 66 new cases after administering 9,487 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.69 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,643. It recorded 5 new deaths and 86 recoveries, raising toll to 5,774 and recoveries to 171,457. There are currently 1,412 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 33,338 with 6 new infections after conducting 272 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. There were no deaths and 10 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 357 fatalities and 32,858 fully recovered. There are now 123 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 20 to 107,151 after conducting 2,297 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.87 percent. There were no deaths and 22 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 944 casualties; 105,894 recovered; and 313 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 244 tests; it currently has 10,394 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,176 fully recovered people; and 32 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 2 to 34,495 after administering 123 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.63 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,705 fully recovered. It now has 49 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 250,613,449 people, with over 5,064,644 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 226,869,271 patients of the 250.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.