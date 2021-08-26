Pakistan Reports 4,553 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,140,411, against 1,022,847 recoveries and 25,320 deaths, leaving 92,244 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 4,553 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 61,466 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.4 percent.

Former captain and head coach of Pakistan cricket team, Misbahul Haq, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, delaying his return to Pakistan from Jamaica, where the national team had been on a tour. In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that Haq was asymptomatic and had tested positive during a pre-departure PCR check. “Rest of the squad to fly out from Jamaica late today as scheduled,” it said. “We wish Misbah a speedy recovery,” it added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,140,411 (Tests: 17,459,249)

Punjab – 385,258

Sindh – 425,570

Balochistan – 32,014

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 158,964

Islamabad – 97,542

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,769

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 31,294

Deaths – 25,320

Recoveries – 1,022,847

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,140,411. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 100 to 25,320. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,413 to 1,022,847, or 89.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 92,244 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,476 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 33 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,666. The province now has 385,258 confirmed cases; it reported 1,516 new infections after conducting 21,504 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.05 percent. There were 1,031 new recoveries recorded, leaving 348,729 fully recovered, and 24,863 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 425,570; it reported 1,431 new infections on Thursday after administering 18,630 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.7 percent. The province reported 44 deaths, raising toll to 6,742, while its recoveries rose by 915 to 369,639. Overall, the province now has 49,189 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 721 new cases after conducting 11,446 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 158,964. It recorded 20 new deaths and 825 recoveries, raising toll to 4,859 and recoveries to 146,629. There are currently 7,476 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 32,014 with 86 new infections after conducting 1,460 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. There were no deaths and 89 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 338 fatalities and 31,173 fully recovered. There are now 503 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 562 to 97,542 after conducting 6,331 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.9 percent. There was 1 death and 234 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 856 casualties; 90,729 recovered; and 5,957 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday reported 30 new cases after administering 614 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. It currently has 9,769 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths and 38 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 171 fatalities; 9,105 fully recovered people; and 493 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 207 to 31,294 after administering 1,461 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.2 percent. There were 2 deaths and 281 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 688 fatalities and 26,843 fully recovered. It now has 3,763 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 214,741,111 people, with over 4,476,008 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 192,081,019 patients of the 214.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.