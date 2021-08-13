Pakistan Reports 4,619 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,089,913, against 979,411 recoveries and 24,266 deaths, leaving 86,236 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 4,619 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 59,504 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Thursday described last month’s general elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir as a “super spreader” event for coronavirus, regretting that his recommendation to delay the polls had been dismissed. In a posting on Twitter, he noted that the positivity ratio of the region had spiked to between 25 and 30% since the polls and lashed out at politicians for being among the worst violators of COVID-19 SOPs in the past year.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,089,913 (Tests: 16,735,031)

Punjab – 369,358

Sindh – 407,892

Balochistan – 31,396

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 150,708

Islamabad – 92,768

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,137

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 28,654

Deaths – 24,266

Recoveries – 979,411

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,089,913. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 79 to 24,266. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,937 to 979,411, or 89.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 86,236 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,656 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 15 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,307. The province now has 369,358 confirmed cases; it reported 1,163 new infections after conducting 19,017 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.1 percent. There were 755 new recoveries recorded, leaving 338,051 fully recovered, and 20,000 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 407,892; it reported 1,783 new infections on Friday after administering 21,430 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. The province reported 39 deaths, raising toll to 6,355, while its recoveries rose by 2,229 to 353,808. Overall, the province now has 47,729 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 682 new cases after conducting 10,013 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 150,708. It recorded 20 new deaths and 787 recoveries, raising toll to 4,624 and recoveries to 140,000. There are currently 6,084 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 31,396 with 55 new infections after conducting 1,294 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent. There were no deaths and 112 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 332 fatalities and 30,157 fully recovered. There are now 907 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 535 to 92,768 after conducting 5,416 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.9 percent. There were 3 deaths and 306 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 827 casualties; 86,319 recovered; and 5,622 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 962 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.8 percent; it now has 9,137 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 103 recoveries, leaving 161 fatalities and 8,028 fully recovered people. There are currently 948 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 307 to 28,654 after administering 1,372 tests, a positivity ratio of 22.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 229 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 660 fatalities and 23,048 fully recovered. It now has 4,946 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 206,250,327 people, with over 4,348,191 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 185,102,328 patients of the 206.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.