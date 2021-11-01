Pakistan Reports 482 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,273,560, against 1,222,559 recoveries and 28,456 deaths, leaving 22,545 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 482 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 40,621 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.19 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Saturday announced that from Nov. 1 (today), the government would implement restrictions to curb the spread of COVID in a staggered manner, based on vaccination rates. “Islamabad, Mirpur, Gilgit and Mandi Bahauddin [are] in highest vaccination group, hence least restrictions,” he said in a posting on Twitter. “Medium category: Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Bagh and Bhimber, Skardu, Hunza, Ghizer and Kharmang,” he said, and urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they wished to see restrictions lifted in their cities. “The faster vaccinations are carried out in any district, the quicker restrictions can be relaxed,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,273,560 (Tests: 20,839,791)

Punjab – 440,259

Sindh – 470,175

Balochistan – 33,263

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,074

Islamabad – 106,921

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,390

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,478

Deaths – 28,456

Recoveries – 1,222,559

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,273,560. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 28,456. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,024 to 1,222,559, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,545 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,338 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,918. The province now has 440,259 confirmed cases; it reported 120 new infections after administering 16,295 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.74 percent. There were 139 new recoveries recorded, leaving 419,602 fully recovered, and 7,739 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 470,175; it reported 215 new infections on Monday after conducting 11,339 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.89 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,568, and 544 new recoveries, achieving 449,943 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,664 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 106 new cases after administering 9,174 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.15 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,074. It recorded 3 new deaths and 284 recoveries, raising toll to 5,748 and recoveries to 170,720. There are currently 1,606 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 33,263 with 15 new infections after administering 527 tests; a positivity ratio of 2.85 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 356 fatalities and 32,793 fully recovered. There are now 114 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 25 to 106,921 after conducting 2,769 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.9 percent. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 940 casualties; 105,677 recovered; and 304 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 344 tests; it currently has 10,390 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,151 fully recovered people; and 53 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 1 to 34,478 after conducting 173 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.58 percent. There were no deaths and 11 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,673 fully recovered. It now has 65 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 247,463,597 people, with over 5,014,976 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 224,135,386 patients of the 247.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.