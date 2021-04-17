Pakistan Reports 4,976 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 750,158, against 654,956 recoveries and 16,094 deaths, leaving 79,108 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday recorded 4,976 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 65,279 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.6 percent.

All federating units of Pakistan have issued the operational hours of vaccination centers during Ramzan, including a break for iftar and staying open till late in the night. According to the National Command and Operation Center, vaccination centers in Punjab would remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their first shift, and then from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for their second shift.

Similarly, Sindh’s vaccinations centers would remain open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with major centers reopening for a second shift from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, vaccination centers would stay open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with those in major urban areas reopening for a second shift from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. In Balochistan, vaccination centers would be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while centers in capital Quetta would reopen for a second shift from 8 p.m. to midnight.

In the federal capital, the first shift would operate from noon to 4 p.m., and the second from 8 p.m. to midnight. In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, operational hours would be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 8 p.m. to midnight. In Gilgit-Baltistan, vaccination centers would operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a second shift in major cities from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 750,158 (Tests: 11,072,531)

Punjab – 264,010

Sindh – 271,524

Balochistan – 20,760

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 104,480

Islamabad – 68,906

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,174

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 15,304

Deaths – 16,094

Recoveries – 654,956

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 750,158. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 112 to 16,094. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,181 to 654,956, or 87.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 79,108 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,149 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 62 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,333. The province now has 264,010 confirmed cases; it reported 2,837 new infections after conducting 38,811 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.31 percent. There were 2,031 new recoveries recorded, leaving 213,896 fully recovered, and 42,781 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 271,524; it reported 561 new infections on Saturday after conducting 11,623 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.83 percent. The province reported 3 new deaths, raising toll to 4,544, while its recoveries rose by 404 to 259,792. Overall, the province now has 7,188 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,061 new infections after conducting 7,709 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.76 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 104,480. It recorded 36 new deaths and 919 recoveries, raising toll to 2,832 and recoveries to 88,239. There are currently 13,409 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 20,760 with 98 new infections after conducting 1,072 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.14 percent. There was 1 death and 68 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 223 fatalities and 19,610 fully recovered. There are now 927 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 241 to 68,906 after conducting 4,713 tests; a positivity ratio of 5.11 percent. There were 5 deaths and 606 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 631 casualties; 55,828 recovered; and 12,447 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 414 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.66 percent; it now has 5,174 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 16 recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,967 fully recovered people. There are currently 104 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 167 to 15,304 after conducting 937 tests, a positivity ratio of 17.82 percent. There were 5 deaths and 137 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 428 fatalities and 12,624 fully recovered. It now has 2,252 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 140,523,017 people, with over 3,012,128 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. Overall, around 119,339,648 patients of the 140.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.