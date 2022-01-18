Pakistan Reports 5,034 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,333,521, against 1,264,611 recoveries and 29,029 deaths, leaving 39,881 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 5,034 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 53,253 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.45 percent.

According to the Reuters news agency, health authorities in Pakistan on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine to treat COVID-19. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules, is manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., and is already being used to treat COVID-19 patients in China. It said that the trials were conducted on 300 patients and was applicable for mild to moderate infections, with an efficacy rate of around 82.67 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,333,521 (Tests: 24,239,761)

Punjab – 454,372

Sindh – 505,930

Balochistan – 33,729

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 182,419

Islamabad – 111,855

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,446

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,770

Deaths – 29,029

Recoveries – 1,264,611

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,333,521. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 29,029. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,125 to 1,264,611, or 94.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 39,881 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 827 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,091. The province now has 454,372 confirmed cases; it reported 980 new infections after administering 19,666 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.98 percent. There were 611 new recoveries recorded, leaving 431,044 fully recovered, and 10,237 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 505,930; it reported 3,430 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 15,172 tests, a positivity ratio of 22.6 percent. The province reported 6 deaths and 402 recoveries, leaving 7,703 deaths and 472,527 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 25,700 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 108 new cases after administering 10,158 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.06 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 182,419. It recorded 3 new deaths and 25 recoveries, raising toll to 5,963 and recoveries to 175,457. There are currently 999 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,729, reporting 24 new infections after conducting 351 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,284 fully recovered. There are now 78 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 111,855, reporting 479 new cases after conducting 3,843 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.46 percent. There were no deaths and 75 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 969 casualties; 108,106 recovered; and 2,780 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 242 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.41 percent; it currently has 10,446 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 187 fatalities; 10,243 fully recovered people; and 16 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 377 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.18 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,770. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 749 fatalities and 33,950 fully recovered. It now has 71 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 331,558,873 people, with over 5,563,790 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 269,090,317 patients of the 331.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.