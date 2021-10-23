Pakistan Reports 552 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,267,945, against 1,215,505 recoveries and 28,359 deaths, leaving 24,081 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 552 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 39,179 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent.

The Punjab government has announced it will launch a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign from Monday (Oct. 25), in a bid to achieve 100 percent vaccination of the eligible age groups. According to a notification, the campaign would continue until Nov. 12, with all 36 of the province’s districts to be covered. Authorities have warned that legal action could be taken against individuals who refuse to get themselves vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,267,945 (Tests: 20,444,536)

Punjab – 438,818

Sindh – 467,142

Balochistan – 33,171

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 177,349

Islamabad – 106,655

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,382

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,428

Deaths – 28,359

Recoveries – 1,215,505

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,267,945. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 15 to 28,359. At the same time, recoveries increased by 842 to 1,215,505, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 24,081 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,648 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 8 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,891. The province now has 438,818 confirmed cases; it reported 182 new infections after administering 16,562 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent. There were 409 new recoveries recorded, leaving 417,684 fully recovered, and 8,243 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 467,142; it reported 197 new infections on Saturday after conducting 9,270 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.1 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,540, and 232 new recoveries, achieving 447,256 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,346 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 109 new cases after administering 8,074 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 177,349. It recorded 6 new deaths and 144 recoveries, raising toll to 5,710 and recoveries to 168,895. There are currently 2,744 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 33,171 with 12 new infections after administering 468 tests; a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 354 fatalities and 32,717 fully recovered. There are now 100 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 40 to 106,655 after conducting 4,013 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.99 percent. There were no deaths and 32 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 938 casualties; 105,239 recovered; and 478 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 6 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after administering 518 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.16 percent; it currently has 10,382 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,120 fully recovered people; and 76 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 6 to 34,428 after conducting 274 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. There were no deaths and 14 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,594 fully recovered. It now has 94 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 243,745,106 people, with over 4,953,505 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 220,869,669 patients of the 243.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.