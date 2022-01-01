Pakistan Reports 556 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,295,933, against 1,256,816 recoveries and 28,933 deaths, leaving 10,184 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 556 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,141 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.09 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) this week announced that the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign would be suspended for two days to facilitate staff. “All vaccination centers across the country will remain closed on Jan. 1 and 2, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday) as vaccination staff remained extensively engaged in achieving national targets for the year 2021,” read a statement issued by the NCOC. “Vaccination campaign will resume from Jan. 3-onwards,” it added. Overall, according to the forum, 70.5 million Pakistanis have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 96.98 million are partially vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,295,933 (Tests: 23,423,546)

Punjab – 445,107

Sindh – 482,029

Balochistan – 33,638

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,402

Islamabad – 108,666

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,662

Deaths – 28,933

Recoveries – 1,256,816

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,295,933. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 28,933. At the same time, recoveries increased by 479 to 1,256,816, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 10,184 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 629 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,070. The province now has 445,107 confirmed cases; it reported 130 new infections after administering 18,042 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.72 percent. There were 70 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,236 fully recovered, and 2,801 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 482,029; it reported 339 new infections on Saturday after conducting 15,288 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.22 percent. The province reported no deaths and 335 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,670 and raising total recovered to 467,977. Overall, the province now has 6,382 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 32 new cases after administering 11,409 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.28 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,402. It recorded 2 new deaths and 23 recoveries, raising toll to 5,930 and recoveries to 174,897. There are currently 575 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday increased its total confirmed cases to 33,638, reporting 5 new infections after conducting 544 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.92 percent. There were no deaths and 19 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 364 fatalities and 33,202 fully recovered. There are now 72 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 108,666, reporting 48 new cases after conducting 5,000 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.96 percent. There were no deaths and 29 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,376 recovered; and 323 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 379 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,241 fully recovered people; and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 479 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.42 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,662. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,887 fully recovered. It now has 29 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 288,538,474 people, with over 5,453,217 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 253,714,393 patients of the 288.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.