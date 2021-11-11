Pakistan Reports 637 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,278,751, against 1,226,906 recoveries and 28,575 deaths, leaving 23,270 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 637 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 48,882 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center, on Wednesday announced that 50 percent of Pakistan’s eligible population had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. “Reached important milestone of 50% of country’s eligible population receiving at least 1 dose,” he said in a posting on Twitter. “[Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa] became 2nd province to vaccinate half its eligible population with at least 1 dose. Yesterday was highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,278,751 (Tests: 21,280,406)

Punjab – 441,493

Sindh – 472,925

Balochistan – 33,368

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,846

Islamabad – 107,223

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,398

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,498

Deaths – 28,575

Recoveries – 1,226,906

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,278,751. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 28,575. At the same time, recoveries increased by 316 to 1,226,906, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 23,270 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,156 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,962. The province now has 441,493 confirmed cases; it reported 115 new infections after administering 16,422 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.70 percent. There were 121 new recoveries recorded, leaving 420,865 fully recovered, and 7,666 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 472,925; it reported 406 new infections on Thursday after conducting 18,658 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.18 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,599, and 47 new recoveries, achieving 451,588 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,738 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 73 new cases after administering 9,697 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.75 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,846. It recorded 4 new deaths and 103 recoveries, raising toll to 5,782 and achieving recoveries of 171,695. There are currently 1,369 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 33,368 with 12 new infections after conducting 637 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.88 percent. There were no deaths and 21 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,897 fully recovered. There are now 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 25 to 107,223 after conducting 2,892 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.86 percent. There were no deaths and 20 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 947 casualties; 105,953 recovered; and 323 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 3 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 362 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.83 percent; it currently has 10,398 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,195 fully recovered people; and 17 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 214 tests. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,713 fully recovered. It now has 44 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 252,153,275 people, with over 5,088,510 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 228,227,524 patients of the 252.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.