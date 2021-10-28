Pakistan Reports 706 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,271,027, against 1,219,174 recoveries and 28,414 deaths, leaving 23,439 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 706 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,486 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday announced that Pakistan had reported its lowest national positivity ratio since the pandemic had reached its shores in 2020. “Alhamdulillah we now have lowest positivity ratio since we started measuring COVID,” he wrote on Twitter. “Also have lowest patients on critical care and lowest daily mortality in a year,” he said, stressing that this was a result of an effective vaccination campaign. “Positive impact of vaccination showing but vaccination drive must continue. Globally 7,500 died of COVID yesterday,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,271,027 (Tests: 20,660,167)

Punjab – 439,653

Sindh – 468,776

Balochistan – 33,220

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 177,723

Islamabad – 106,813

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,387

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,455

Deaths – 28,414

Recoveries – 1,219,174

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,271,027. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 28,414. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,239 to 1,219,174, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 23,439 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,408 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,904. The province now has 439,653 confirmed cases; it reported 203 new infections after administering 16,369 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.24 percent. There were 296 new recoveries recorded, leaving 418,766 fully recovered, and 7,983 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 468,776; it reported 375 new infections on Thursday after conducting 18,664 tests, a positivity ratio of 2 percent. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 7,557, and 716 new recoveries, achieving 448,697 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,522 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 77 new cases after administering 9,956 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.77 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 177,723. It recorded 4 new deaths and 183 recoveries, raising toll to 5,733 and recoveries to 169,649. There are currently 2,341 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 33,220 with 9 new infections after administering 740 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.22 percent. There was 1 death and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 356 fatalities and 32,765 fully recovered. There are now 99 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 36 to 106,813 after conducting 3,043 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.18 percent. There were no deaths and 29 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 938 casualties; 105,518 recovered; and 357 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 362 tests; it currently has 10,387 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,147 fully recovered people; and 54 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 5 to 34,455 after conducting 352 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,632 fully recovered. It now has 83 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 245,793,895 people, with over 4,987,910 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 222,795,567 patients of the 245.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.