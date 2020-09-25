Pakistan Reports 798 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 309,015 against 294,740 recoveries and 6,444 deaths, leaving 7,831 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 798 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 37,504 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.13 percent.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho told Geo News on Thursday that it would be “unwise” to reopen schools right now, as it is tantamount to taking risks with the lives of children. She noted that positivity ratio in Sindh had increased from 1.5 percent to 3 percent in recent days, adding this indicated a second wave of the virus might be in the offing. “Do not rush to reopen primary schools. They must be given at least one to one-and-a-half more months to reopen,” she added. Despite this, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has announced that both lower secondary and primary classes would resume from Sept. 28.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 309,015 (Tests: 3,344,019)

Punjab – 98,864

Sindh – 135,246

Balochistan – 14,838

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,525

Islamabad – 16,324

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,608

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,610

Deaths – 6,444

Recoveries – 294,740

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 309,015. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 6,444. At the same time, recoveries increased by 348 to 294,740, or 95.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 7,831 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 544 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, sustaining fatalities at 2,229. The province conducted 11,067 tests, raising confirmed cases to 98,864 with 178 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 18 to 95,191. There are now 1,444 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Friday rose by 401 to 135,246 against 16,093 tests. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 2,477, while its recoveries rose by 137 to 129,101. Overall, the province now has 3,668 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,258. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 71 to 35,859 while its confirmed cases have increased by 55 to 37,525. The province conducted 4,202 tests on Thursday and currently has 408 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 906 tests on Thursday, raising confirmed cases to 14,838 with 73 new infections. There were no new deaths and 71 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 145 and raising recoveries to 13,455. There are now 1,238 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 36 to 16,324 after conducting 3,997 tests. There were no deaths and 30 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 181 and raising recoveries to 15,676, leaving 467 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday increased by 36 to 3,608 after conducting 224 tests. The region reported 1 new death, raising toll to 84, while its recoveries increased by 17 to 3,161, leaving 363 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 19 to 2,610 after conducting 1,015 tests. There were 4 recoveries and no deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 70 fatalities and 2,297 fully recovered. It now has 243 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 32,413,887 people, with over 987,742 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 23,928,589 patients of the 32.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.