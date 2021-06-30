Pakistan Reports 979 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 957,371, against 903,484 recoveries and 22,281 deaths, leaving 31,606 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 979 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,062 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.33 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that it was “satisfied” with the prevailing availability of vaccines in the country. According to a statement, the forum was informed that 3 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine had reached Pakistan from China and this would be disbursed nationwide for the ongoing mass vaccination drive. The body overseeing the national response to the coronavirus also expressed concern over the rising coronavirus positivity ratio in Gilgit-Baltistan and stressed on the strict implementation of SOPs with regards to tourism.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 957,371 (Tests: 14,544,085)

Punjab – 346,180

Sindh – 337,052

Balochistan – 27,145

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 137,951

Islamabad – 82,652

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,098

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,293

Deaths – 22,281

Recoveries – 903,484

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 957,371. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 27 to 22,281. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,499 to 903,484, or 94.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 31,606 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,871 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,747. The province now has 346,180 confirmed cases; it reported 144 new infections after conducting 17,218 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent. There were 325 new recoveries recorded, leaving 326,994 fully recovered, and 8,439 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 337,052; it reported 545 new infections on Wednesday after administering 11,852 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. The province reported 13 deaths, raising toll to 5,440, while its recoveries rose by 558 to 312,337. Overall, the province now has 19,275 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 120 new infections after conducting 9,525 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 137,951. It recorded 5 new deaths and 389 recoveries, raising toll to 4,316 and recoveries to 132,087. There are currently 1,548 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 27,145 with 62 new infections after conducting 746 tests for a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. There was 1 death and 157 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 308 fatalities and 26,136 fully recovered. There are now 701 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 33 to 82,652 after conducting 1,900 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There was 1 death and 39 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 777 casualties; 80,924 recovered; and 951 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 360 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.56 percent; it now has 6,098 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,728 fully recovered people. There are currently 259 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 37 to 20,293 after administering 461 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.03 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 582 fatalities and 19,278 fully recovered. It now has 433 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 182,587,877 people, with over 3,953,893 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 167,190,619 patients of the 182.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.