Pakistan Reports Two Deaths From Coronavirus

Total confirmed cases nationwide rise to 304

Pakistan on Wednesday reported its first two deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, as the total number of confirmed cases swelled to 304.

“With deep regret I confirm the death of first Pakistani due to coronavirus,” Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza posted on Twitter. “A 50-year-old male from Mardan recently returned from Umrah, developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested positive for coronavirus,” he said, adding that the deceased’s contacts were being screened. Mirza also offered condolences to the victim’s family.

Separately, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra announced on Twitter the second person from Pakistan to die from coronavirus. “Sadly, a second patient in Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, a 36-year-old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the coronavirus,” he said.

TOTAL CASES – 304

Islamabad – 7

Punjab – 33 (5 in Lahore; 2 Gujrat; 5 Multan; 20 pilgrims)

Sindh – 208 (57 in Karachi and Hyderabad; 151 pilgrims)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 19 (15 pilgrims; 4 across province)

Balochistan – 23

Gilgit-Baltistan – 13

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 1

Recovered

3 (2 in Sindh; 1 in Islamabad)

Deaths

2

The deaths occur as provincial governments across the country announce new measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease. Both Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh have implemented partial lockdowns, restricting restaurants to delivery or take away only and banning all large public gatherings. Sindh has also closed all public parks and shut down inter-city bus services. Punjab also announced 10 p.m. closing for all shops, and banned all public gatherings. Balochistan has banned public gatherings, suspended biometric attendance, limited activities, and closed educational institutions.