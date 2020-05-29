Pakistan Resumes Outbound International Flight Operations

Restrictions on inbound flights to continue, according to Notice to Airmen

Pakistan on Friday announced that it was allowing all national and foreign carriers operating outbound flights from the country to resume operations from all international airports, except those at Gwadar and Turbat.

“As per the decision taken by the Government of Pakistan, all national and foreign carriers are permitted to start scheduled/non-scheduled and charter operations for outbound passengers only (Repeat Outbound Passengers Only) with effect from May 29, 2020, from all international airports except Gwadar and Turbat,” read a Notice to Airmen posted by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Emphasizing that this order only applies to outbound flights, the NOTAM continued: “The restrictions on inbound passenger operations into Pakistan shall continue. However, special permission is required from Government of Pakistan by national/foreign carriers and charter operators for flights with inbound passengers on case to case basis.”

It said that existing exemptions to this rule for diplomatic, special and cargo flights would also continue.

“All airlines shall adhere to the standard operating procedures for international passenger and charter flights,” it added.

Pakistan in March suspended all domestic and international flights operation till April 30 as part of lockdown measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Subsequently, the ban on domestic flights was extended until May 7, then again till May 10, and then once more to May 13.

This is the first the country is allowing any resumption of international flights that have not been specially arranged to bring back stranded Pakistanis or to fly out stranded foreigners.