Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Ink Deals to Enhance Bilateral Ties

Agreements signed in presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following delegation-level talks

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday inked several agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in a diverse range of fields, including energy, media, and prisoners’ exchange.

Witnessed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the signing ceremony occurred in Jeddah and included the relevant ministers from both countries. Among the agreements signed was an accord to form a Supreme Coordination Council that would strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple fields. Another agreement pledged to exchange convicted prisoners of each other’s nationals, while a third aimed at countering criminal activities.

Islamabad and Riyadh also inked framework agreements on energy projects and environmental protection.

Third time’s the charm

Earlier, Khan was received at the Jeddah Airport by the crown prince on whose invitation he is visiting Saudi Arabia. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Senator Faisal Javed.

Shortly after his arrival, Khan and Mohammed bin Salman conducted a one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen cooperation. The Pakistani delegation included Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, among others. According to officials, the talks covered bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade, investment, and energy, as well as the welfare and job opportunities for the Pakistani diaspora in the Gulf kingdom.

This is the prime minister’s third official visit to Saudi Arabia since he came to power in August 2018. According to the Foreign Office, in addition to meeting the Saudi leadership, he would also conduct meetings with Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, World Muslim League Secretary General Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, and the imams of the two holy mosques. He is also slated to interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

On the second day of his three-day visit (Saturday), he and his wife are scheduled to perform the Umrah.