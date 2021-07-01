Pakistan Wants to Act as Bridge Between Regions: Gen. Bajwa

In address at National Defense University, Chief of Army Staff warns ‘forces’ seeking to undermine bond between nation and armed forces are bound to fail

Pakistan stands for regional and global peace, and looks forward to acting as a bridge between various regions such as Asia and the Middle East, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants of the National Security and War Course at the National Defense University, he expressed Pakistan’s support to both the Afghanistan Peace Process and the people of India-held Kashmir. “Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability,” he warned, adding that a peaceful and durable solution to the Kashmir issue must be in line with relevant U.N. resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

During his speech, the Army chief also shared his vision for the armed forces, stressing a need for “continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with evolving threats in various domains.” He said professionalism, competence and devotion to duty were a hallmark of the Pakistan Army, and emphasized realistic and future-focused training exercises to maintain operational readiness.

“Force modernization and induction of advanced technologies is imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversaries,” he said, adding that a well-equipped, well trained, and motivated Army that had the unwavering support of its people could surmount any challenge. “Forces that wish to undermine the unbreakable bond between the armed Forces and the nation are bound to fail,” he warned.

He also congratulated the participants of the NDU course on successfully completing the training, and advised them to stay focused on attaining professional excellence while remaining abreast with revolutionary advancements in warfare that were redefining national security.

Upon his arrival to the NDU, the Army chief was received by the institution’s president, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed.