Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Report More Coronavirus Cases

Latest confirmed patients have raised national tally to 254, with 163 of those occurring among pilgrims returning from Iran

Representatives of the Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial governments on Wednesday reported fresh confirmations of patients suffering from COVID-19, raising the overall number of cases nationwide to 254.

“In the spirit of continued transparency; have received news that 3 new cases in Pakhtunkhwa tested positive today—1 each from Buner, Hangu and Mardan,” said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra on Twitter. “All 3 being treated according to protocol and are cases of international travel. Our tally now stands at 19,” he said, adding that one case was being treated at District Headquarters Buner, another at Lady Reading Hospital and the third at MMC Mardan.

Similarly, Adviser to the Sindh C.M. on Information Senator Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the number of cases reporting from the province had now reached 181. In a posting on Twitter—and an accompanying press conference—he said there were 36 patients being treated in Karachi, with two already having recovered. Meanwhile, 143 people had tested positive for COVID-19 among the pilgrims who were released from quarantine at Taftan this week after they returned from Iran two weeks ago.

Overall Tally

Islamabad – 8

Punjab – 26 (five in Lahore, one in Gujrat, 20 pilgrims)

Sindh – 181 (38 in Karachi, 143 pilgrims)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 19 (15 pilgrims, 4 across province)

Balochistan – 15

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5

Sindh has implemented a partial lockdown of the province in a bid to halt the spread of the disease by encouraging social distancing, shuttering shopping malls, public parks and government offices. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was too impoverished to sustain a prolonged lockdown, and urged people to practice preventative measures. Noting that there was no way to fully stop the disease from spreading, he said that people could practice social distancing and good hygiene as part of efforts to reduce its impact.

Globally, the disease has now claimed over 8,000 deaths and has infected more than 200,000 people. Experts warn it could be months before the world can recover from the impacts of COVID-19.