UNSC Urges States to Help Pakistan Catch Culprits of Peshawar Bombing

Global body condemns ‘in strongest terms’ terror attack claimed by ISIS-K and stresses need to bring all culprits to justice

The U.N. Security Council on Sunday condemned “in the strongest terms” last week’s bombing of a Shia mosque in Peshawar during Friday prayers, stressing that terrorism in all its forms remains a serious threat to international peace and security.

In a press release issued by UNSC President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh of the U.A.E., the global body described the ISIS-K attack as “heinous and cowardly,” and noted that it had resulted in the deaths of at least 62 people and injuries to dozens more.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” it said.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” it added.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” it continued. “They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts,” it concluded.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in a posting on Twitter, similarly condemned the attack. Noting that “houses of worship should be havens, not targets,” he offered his condolences to those who had lost their loved ones in the assault.

Following the issuance of the UNSC statement, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.N. Munir Akram thanked the U.N. chief and the U.N. for their support. He especially thanked China for “proposing the press statement and U.A.E. for securing consensus on it and issuing the statement to condemn the terrorist attack in Peshawar.”