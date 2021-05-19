‘World Has Collective Responsibility to Restore Peace in Palestine’

In meeting, foreign ministers of Pakistan and Turkey discuss ways to mobilize global community and halt ongoing Israeli aggression

The international community has a collective responsibility to ensure necessary steps are taken to help restore peace in Palestine and facilitate and just solution to the ongoing crisis, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu declared during a meeting in Ankara on Tuesday.

Qureshi was in Turkey ahead of traveling to New York with Cavusoglu and the foreign ministers of several other countries to participate in a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on Palestine, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office. It said that the two foreign ministers had discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

The foreign minister apprised his Turkish counterpart of Pakistan’s steadfast support to the people of Palestine, including a unanimously adopted resolution in the National Assembly.

During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that would be held in Turkey later this year. Qureshi reiterated his appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of India-held Kashmir.

“Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process,” read the statement, adding that he had emphasized the hope that Afghan stakeholders would seize the historic opportunity and ensure an inclusive, politically-negotiated settlement. He also lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan is actively participating in global efforts to restore peace in Palestine. Last week, Qureshi addressed a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation convened by the Saudi foreign minister to discuss the situation. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the foreign minister have also reached out to various Muslim countries, including Palestine, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia to secure their support in presenting a unified front for a just solution to crisis currently unfolding in Gaza City.