BAP Allies with Opposition on No-Confidence Vote

Government ally announces exit from ruling coalition and says its lawmakers will vote in favor of no-trust motion in Parliament

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), a key government ally in the center and in the Balochistan Assembly, on Monday announced it was parting ways with the ruling coalition and joining the opposition amidst ongoing efforts to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

Addressing a press conference alongside senior leaders of Pakistan’s main opposition parties, BAP parliamentary leader Nawabzada Mir Khalid Khan Magsi said the party had “accepted the opposition’s invitation” after consultations, adding this reflected their new aims following “bitter experiences” of the past.

“We wanted the country to be handled in a new manner,” he said of the alliance with the PTI. However, he lamented, “Balochistan has been deprived” and the BAP feels the only way to address the province’s issues is by supporting the opposition.

The total strength of BAP in the National Assembly is five seats, but Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal has said she would not join the opposition against P.M. Khan. In essence, of the five BAP members in the Lower House, four would vote in favor of the no-confidence motion, while one would not.

Addressing the press conference, Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal said the incumbent government had ignored Balochistan, and had not paid any attention to its issues. “Instead of paying attention to our issues, they made fun of us,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader, Shahbaz Sharif said the government that would be formed after P.M. Khan’s ouster would focus on the development of Balochistan. “We will cooperate with BAP to resolve the issues of Balochistan,” he said, adding that the opposition was grateful to the four members of BAP who had agreed to support it.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is also the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, told journalists that a new government led by Shahbaz Sharif would “soon” come into power. “We will also try to bring a minister from Balochistan in the center,” he vowed.

In a question-and-answer session with the gathered opposition leaders, BAP’s Magsi was questioned on whose instructions his party had toppled the PMLN-led government in Balochistan in 2018. “On whose instructions are you asking this question?” he responded to the reporter. “Why are you scared, why don’t you take the Army’s name? Ask me whether I did it on the Army’s instructions. And if I did it, so what? I did it. Is it a sin? Did I do it on the Indian Army’s instructions? Do not ask pointed questions. If you will do it you will get answers in kind,” he added.

To another question, he said it was curious that people had issues with the security establishment regardless of its position on the political situation. “When they are on the sidelines, you do not forgive them [the Army], and when they intervene even then you don’t forgive them. It is my request to leave them [alone] for some time,” he added.