FIA Bars Officials Linked to Outgoing PTI Government from Travel: Report

With a new government yet to take oath, it is unclear on whose orders the ‘stop list’ has been updated by the FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday reportedly placed the names of six individuals affiliated with the outgoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government on a “stop list,” effectively barring them from traveling abroad without securing permission from authorities.

According to a report of private broadcaster Geo News, the FIA has updated its “stop list” to include Azam Khan, the principal secretary to the former P.M.; Shahbaz Gill, the former special assistant to the P.M. on political communication; Shahzad Akbar, the former adviser to the P.M. on interior and accountability; Gohar Nafees, the Punjab director-general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment; and Mohammad Rizwan, the director-general of the FIA’s Punjab Zone.

Following an alleged raid on his residence, per sources, the PTI’s head of social media, Arsalan Khalid, had also been barred from international travel. According to a Twitter posting from the PTI’s official account, Khalid’s family was “harassed” by “unidentified” men on Saturday night, who confiscated 16 digital devices, including phones and laptops, from their custody.

It is unclear who has ordered the update to the “stop list,” as the new government comprising the united opposition has yet to take oath of office. There is also no information on whether the individuals reportedly barred from international travel have any cases pending against them that necessitate their presence in the country.

The update to the “stop list” occurred shortly after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was ousted from the premiership through a vote of no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, making him the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be removed from office through the constitutional provision. In a late night development on Saturday, Khan was voted out with 174 votes in favor of the no-confidence, 2 more than the 172 required in the 371-member Lower House of Parliament.

The former opposition has announced it would field PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif as its candidate for the next prime minister, with a vote for the Leader of the House slated for today (Monday).