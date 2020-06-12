Former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader becomes latest political figure to begin isolating at home

Former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Friday became the latest political figure to contract COVID-19, his party’s spokesperson has announced.

In a statement, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Sadiq had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine at his home.

“Senior PMLN leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has tested positive for COVID-19,” posted party President Shahbaz Sharif on Twitter. “A thorough gentleman and seasoned politician who conducted the business of the National Assembly impartially as a speaker. I wish him a speedy recovery and good health,” he added.

Sadiq’s diagnosis comes a day after Sharif, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, also announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The PMLN has linked an outbreak of the virus among its leadership to a National Accountability Bureau hearing that Sharif had to physically attend—several senior leaders accompanied him for the questioning.

Earlier this week, PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal tested positive for the coronavirus; PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and her mother have both tested positive for COVID-19; former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also tested positive.

From the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sindh MPA Khurram Sher Zaman has tested positive for the virus, as has Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi, and its chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PTI MNA Jai Prakash have also contracted the infection.