‘Hero’ Policeman’s Daughter to Be Awarded Rs. 1 Million

Sindh government spokesperson hails ASI Buriro for his family’s role in nabbing a man accused of raping a woman and her underage daughter

The Sindh government will give a Rs. 1 million cash award to the daughter of Kashmore police Assistant Sub-inspector Mohammad Bux Buriro for her role in the capture of a man accused of raping a woman and her 5-year-old daughter, spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on the horrifying crime that occurred in Kashmore, he said that the provincial government would also write to the federal government to accord the highest possible police honor—the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal—to ASI Buriro for his bravery and dedication to ensuring justice was served.

“Without the bravery and courage of the ASI, it would not have been possible to arrest this animal,” he said of the primary accused, who was arrested by police after he lured the victim to Kashmore on the promise of employment and then raped her before “handing her off” to another, as yet at-large, man. When the woman tried to leave, the accused kept her daughter as hostage, saying he would only release her if she brought him another woman.

Upon being informed of this, ASI Buriro talked to his family and decided to set a trap using his daughter as a decoy. The victim accompanied the ASI’s daughter to a park in Kashmore where police apprehended the accused. They found the 5-year-old in a nearby cattle pen after interrogating the culprit.

Wahab said that in “recognition of her bravery, the Sindh government will speak to the center about giving her [ASI’s daughter] the highest civil award.” He said that if she desired higher education, the Sindh government would bear the cost of all her studies.

To questions, Wahab said that the government considered the accused guilty of the heinous crimes by virtue of his confession. “DNA samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory. We will receive the reports within the next 24 to 48 hours,” he said, adding that the victims were being provided medical treatment at Civil Hospital, Larkana.

“If the minor victim is in need of further treatment, the Sindh government will have her shifted to a hospital in Karachi,” he said, adding that the Sindh government would pay all medical costs. All education costs for the 5-year-old victim would also be borne by the Sindh government so long as she wishes, he added.