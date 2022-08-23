IHC to Hear Contempt Case against Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s allegedly threatening remarks about Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, and formed a larger bench to begin contempt proceedings.

A larger bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would hear the case, with the first hearing placed on the cause list for today (Tuesday). Authorities said the decision to issue the contempt of court notice to the ousted prime minister was a result of consultations between all judges of the IHC, who had declared threats to a sitting woman judge a serious matter.

On Saturday, while addressing a rally in support of his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, who is facing a sedition case, Khan had warned the Islamabad inspector general and deputy inspector general, as well as Judge Chaudhry, that he would not spare them. Vowing to file cases against them, he said: “We will not spare the IG and DIG. Calling out Judge Zeba Chaudhry by name for approving a two-day physical remand for Gill, he said she should also prepare for retaliation.

Khan’s statement had already seen a first information report (FIR) registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening the judge and senior police officers. The PTI has already secured three-day transit bail for Khan to prevent authorities from arresting him in that case.

In a statement, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon welcomed the IHC’s decision to initiate contempt proceedings, stressing that Khan’s remarks were tantamount to undermining the dignity of the judiciary. “His conduct also exposed how much he cares about the respect and reverence of honorable judges,” he said, stressing that the Bar could not ignore such “malicious” actions.

Legal experts have warned the case is serious and urged the PTI leader to not contest it and issue an unconditional apology to the judge to avoid legal action. Observers have noted that a contempt conviction—regardless of any further punishment, which can span up to six months’ imprisonment—is considered a criminal offense and would result in Khan being disqualified from holding political office for 5 years under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.