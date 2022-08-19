Internet Outages Reported Across Pakistan

Pakistanis on Friday morning woke up to sustained internet outages in several parts of the country, with regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) saying it was investigating the issue.

“As reported by PTCL [Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd.], issue has been reported in data networks between South and North, which is causing internet connectivity issues,” it said in a brief statement posted on Twitter. “The issue is being investigated. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared,” it added.

In a subsequent posting, also on Twitter, the PTCL confirmed the outage and said it had been caused by the recent bout of heavy rains and flooding in several parts of the country. “Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL’s optical fiber network is experiencing some technical faults,” it said. “As a result, PTCL users in Northern and Central regions are facing internet outage. Our teams are working to restore the services on priority,” it added.

Neither the PTA, nor the PTCL, have provided any estimate for when the services would be restored.

In addition to PTCL services, the outage has also impacted major broadband providers in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Among the service providers impacted are most cellular networks, and several private companies. In areas of the country that outages have not been reported, users have complained of slow services and connectivity issues.