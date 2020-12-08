Opposition to Get No Chance for Confrontation: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s prime minister reiterates claims he would rather see his government dissolved than compromise on accountability

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday claimed that the opposition would not be able to pressure his government even if it staged 10 public rallies at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan—the venue for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Dec. 13 rally.

Addressing a meeting of government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokespersons in Islamabad, he claimed the opposition’s behavior suggested they wanted to provoke a confrontation. However, he said, the government would not stop their rally and not give them a chance to claim victimization. Legal action would be taken against anyone providing chairs or sound systems to the rally, he added.

The prime minister reiterated his claim that the opposition was endangering the lives of people by organizing large public gatherings during the second wave of the novel coronavirus. He also reiterated his claim of rather seeing his government be dissolved than compromising on accountability for “corrupt.”

Khan told the spokespersons that the opposition was using all its energy to remove him from power.