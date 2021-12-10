P.M. Khan Orders Report on Mudassar Naaru’s Whereabouts

In meeting with missing journalist’s family, premier vows government will probe circumstances of his disappearance

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met the family of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru and ordered a “complete report” on his whereabouts to ensure the case progresses to its logical conclusion.

Naaru went missing on Aug. 20, 2018 during a visit to Pakistan’s northern areas, where had had been accompanied by his wife and son. His wife, Saddaf Chughtai, actively campaigned for his return after his disappearance, but she passed away on May 8, leaving the cause in the hands of his elderly parents. Their son, Sachal, is now four years old.

“The prime minister assured Mudassar Naaru’s parents of a complete investigation into the disappearance of their son and pledged all possible assistance in this regard,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. It said that Khan had directed law enforcement agencies to conduct further investigations into the incident so Naaru’s parents and son could be provided a satisfactory answer on his continued absence.

“Naaru’s parents expressed their confidence in the assurances of the prime minister,” it added.

In addition to the prime minister, the meeting was also attended by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Interior Secretary Yousuf Nadeem Khokhar.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had directed Mazari to ensure Naaru’s family could meet members of the federal cabinet and the prime minister, as it was the responsibility of the government to look after the missing journalist’s child and satisfy his parents that its response to the disappearance was not lacking. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah further observed that it was the cabinet and prime minister’s responsibility to ensure the recovery of missing persons.

“Someone will have to be held responsible [for the disappearance],” he added.

In a posting on Twitter, the human rights minister confirmed the meeting, adding that the report ordered by the prime minister would determine “exactly what happened” to Naaru.