Pakistan Army Denies Any Role in Dismissal of No-Confidence Motion

Spokesman says the PTI-led government did not seek any advice from Army prior to citing Article 5 of Constitution to dismiss vote

The armed forces played no role in Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s decision to dismiss the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj. Gen. Babar Ifitkhar said on Sunday.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier on Sunday, declaring it in violation of Article 5 of the Constitution. Chairing the session after opposition parties had filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser, Suri commenced the much-anticipated session with Question Hour and gave the floor to Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain—who also holds the additional charge of Minister of Law.

In his address, Fawad said that loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen under Article 5 of the Constitution and reiterated Khan’s claims of a foreign conspiracy being behind the move to oust the government. He then called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust move.

In response, Suri said he agreed with Fawad and declared that the no-confidence motion was in violation of Article 5, and dismissed the motion and prorogued the session. Legal experts and opposition lawmakers have declared this a blatant violation of Pakistan’s Constitution, with the opposition filing a petition before the Supreme Court seeking a reversal of the PTI’s move.

Responding to questions by various media organizations, the Army spokesman categorically denied any role of the military in the development. The Army had “nothing” to do with the deputy speaker’s ruling, he said, adding that the armed forces were “bound to follow the rule of law.”

To a question whether the PTI-led government had sought the Army’s input prior to dismissing the no-confidence vote, he said: “Neither was any input sought nor any suggestion given.”