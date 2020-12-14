Pakistan Rejects ‘False Indian Allegations’ of Terrorism

In statement, Foreign Office says BJP regime cannot divert global attention from Delhi’s internal failings

Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected insinuations of terrorism against it by India’s external affairs minister, adding that merely “regurgitating baseless allegations” did not make them true.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Islamabad said no amount of Indian statements could erase the “fact of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and masterminding of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally.” Pointing to the EU DisinfoLab’s investigative report about a massive Indian network seeking to undermine Pakistan globally, as well as a dossier presented to global bodies, it said that these reports spoke for themselves.

“By peddling false narratives, the RSS-inspired BJP regime can neither divert attention from its internal failings, nor hide from the world community its grave human rights violations of the Kashmiri people as well as the persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, under the pernicious ‘Hindutva’ agenda,” it said.

The Foreign Office said that “durable peace and stability” in South Asia required India to halt its use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, stop its global smear campaign against Pakistan, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant U.N. Security Council Resolutions.

India on Friday had criticized Pakistan’s accusations of New Delhi spreading disinformation, alleging that Islamabad was circulating “fictional and fabricated dossiers.” To a question during a regular press briefing, Indian spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that as a responsible democracy, India does not practice disinformation campaigns. He also claimed that “disinformation is practiced” by those who have “records” of hiding international wanted terrorists such as Osama bin Laden.