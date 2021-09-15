Pakistan Reports 2,714 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,212,809, against 1,108,339 recoveries and 26,938 deaths, leaving 77,532 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,714 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 56,733 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.8 percent.

In light of the persistent decline in coronavirus infections across Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Center on Tuesday eased movement restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic. Announcing the revised measures, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that all educational institutions would reopen from Sept. 16 with 50 percent capacity; the operational hours for outdoor dining were being expanded; and intercity transport was being restored with 50 percent capacity. During his press conference, Umar also urged citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible, stressing that future restrictions would specifically target unvaccinated individuals.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,212,809. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 73 to 26,938. At the same time, recoveries increased by 10,923 to 1,108,339, or 91.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 77,532 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,122 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 32 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,291. The province now has 416,901 confirmed cases; it reported 1,247 new infections after conducting 19,572 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent. There were 2,834 new recoveries recorded, leaving 379,916 fully recovered, and 24,694 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 446,840; it reported 795 new infections on Wednesday after administering 18,599 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.3 percent. The province reported 15 deaths, raising toll to 7,192, while its recoveries rose by 6,634 to 400,027. Overall, the province now has 39,621 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 389 new cases after conducting 11,813 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 169,429. It recorded 20 new deaths and 781 recoveries, raising toll to 5,310 and recoveries to 156,532. There are currently 7,587 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,658 with 40 new infections after conducting 1,161 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 344 fatalities and 31,985 fully recovered. There are now 329 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 168 to 103,293 after conducting 4,078 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent. There were 3 deaths and 401 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 892 casualties; 98,789 recovered; and 3,612 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday reported 30 new cases after conducting 564 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent; it currently has 10,198 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 63 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities; 9,747 fully recovered people; and 269 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 58 to 33,490 after administering 946 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.1 percent. There were 3 deaths and 179 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 727 fatalities and 31,343 fully recovered. It now has 1,420 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 226,672,138 people, with over 4,663,045 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 203,373,594 patients of the 226.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.